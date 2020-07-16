Jury Finds Madison Man Danny D. Turner Guilty of Drug & Gun Crimes

(STL.News) – Scott C. Blader, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, announced that Danny D. Turner, 38, Madison, Wisconsin, was found guilty yesterday of drug and gun crimes. Turner was convicted of four counts of distributing crack cocaine, one count of distributing heroin, possessing crack cocaine for distribution, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. The jury reached its verdict after six hours of deliberations following three days of testimony in federal court in Madison.

The evidence presented at trial showed that in January and February 2020, Turner sold crack cocaine and heroin to an undercover law enforcement officer, and when he was arrested on February 27, 2020, he possessed crack cocaine packaged for distribution and carried a loaded 9mm handgun.

In 2008, Turner was convicted in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Wisconsin of distributing crack cocaine. Due to this prior felony conviction, Turner is not permitted to possess a firearm. In addition, Turner has prior state court convictions for delivery of cocaine and possessing cocaine with intent to distribute.

Chief U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson scheduled Turner’s sentencing for October 1, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. Turner faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison on each drug charge and 10 years on the felon in possession of a firearm charge. The charge of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime carries a mandatory minimum penalty of five years; federal law requires that any sentence imposed for this charge be served consecutive to any sentence imposed on any other criminal charge.

The charges against Turner were the result of an investigation by the Dane County Narcotics Task Force. U.S. Attorney Blader and Assistant U.S. Attorney David J. Reinhard handled the prosecution.

