Jury finds Ghislaine Maxwell guilty in sex abuse case

New York (STL.News) A jury in New York has found British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell guilty of five of six counts of aiding disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein to abuse teenage girls sexually.

Charges against the former Jeffrey Epstein associate include sex trafficking of minors, which carries a sentence of up to 40 years in prison. Federal sentencing guidelines provide the judge with a significant amount of flexibility. Therefore, the sentencing and be less or more than anticipated numbers. If Maxwell cooperates, she can receive credits to reduce the sentencing. This story is not over yet, as it is expected that Maxwell may cooperate in prosecuting other parties.

News media companies have monitored this trail from around the world.

Al Jazeera’s Gabriel Elizondo reports.

SOURCE: Al Jazeera News via YouTube