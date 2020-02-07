Jury Convicts State Inmate Scott Coalwell for Mailing Threatening Communications

(STL.News) – In San Antonio this morning, a federal jury convicted 47-year-old State of Texas inmate Scott Coalwell of mailing threatening communications including threats to injure his former defense attorney, a probation officer and the U.S. District Clerk for the Western District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney John F. Bash and U.S. Marshal Susan Pamerleau.

Jurors convicted Coalwell on three counts of mailing threatening communications. Evidence presented at trial revealed that while incarcerated in Texas Department of Criminal Justice—Dominguez Unit in San Antonio, Coalwell mailed threatening letters to his defense attorney, probation officer and the sitting judge in his McLennan County case; his defense attorney in his Bexar County case; and the U.S. District Clerk for the Western District of Texas in San Antonio. When questioned by investigators, Coalwell identified these individuals as being “on the top of his enemy list” and that he intended to “lock and load and go through my enemy list.”

Coalwell faces up to 10 years in federal prison for the threat to the U.S. District Clerk and up to five years in federal prison for each of the remaining two counts. He remains in custody pending sentencing, which is scheduled for June 15, 2020 before Senior U. S. District Judge David A. Ezra.

The U.S. Marshals Service, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice—Office of Inspector General and Bexar County Sheriff’s Office investigated this case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Bettina Richardson is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.

