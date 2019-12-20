Jury convicts Missoula man Allan Roy Goodman on drug trafficking, firearms crimes

(STL.News) – A jury on Wednesday convicted a Missoula man accused of trafficking methamphetamine in the community of multiple drug and firearms crimes, U.S. Attorney Kurt Alme said today.

After a three-day trial that began on Dec. 16, the jury found Allan Roy Goodman, 43, guilty on all counts, including conspiracy to distribute meth, possession with intent to distribute meth, distribution of a controlled substance, possession a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, prohibited person in possession of a firearm and obstruction of justice.

Goodman faces a minimum mandatory 10 years to life in prison, a $10 million fine and at least five years of supervised release on the conspiracy count and a minimum mandatory five years to life consecutive to any other sentence, a $250,000 fine and five years of supervised release on possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.

U.S. District Judge Donald W. Molloy presided and set sentencing for April 2, 2020. Goodman was detained.

“Mr. Goodman was a major drug dealer in the community and posed a significant threat to public safety and to witnesses in the case. The community will be safer with him behind bars. I want to thank Assistant U.S. Attorney Tara Elliott, the FBI’s Montana Regional Violent Crime Task Force, the Missoula HIDTA Task Force and the Northwest Drug Task Force for their work on this case,” U.S. Attorney Alme said.

At trial, the prosecution presented evidence that Goodman was a prolific meth and heroin dealer. On three separate occasions, Goodman sold drugs to a confidential source who was working for the Missoula High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force. Two witnesses testified about selling Goodman a .380-caliber pistol for heroin.

Law enforcement served a federal search warrant on Sept. 12 for Goodman’s garage and recovered two firearms. Goodman had been convicted of felonies on two prior occasions.

The prosecution also said evidence showed that in early October, Goodman, along with another person, assaulted a cooperating witness while all were incarcerated in Shelby. Goodman indicated to the witness during the assault that he had reviewed discovery in his case that showed the witness had spoken to law enforcement about Goodman’s drug dealing.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Tara Elliott prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the FBI’s Montana Regional Violent Crime Task Force, the Missoula HIDTA Task Force and the Northwest Drug Task Force.

The case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), which is the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE