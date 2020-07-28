Jury convicts man Jack Preston Coversup of sexually abusing minor girls in Lodge Grass

(STL.News) – A federal jury on Monday convicted a Moiese man accused of sexually abusing minor girls in Lodge Grass on the Crow Indian Reservation, U.S. Attorney Kurt Alme said.

After a two-day trial, the jury found Jack Preston Coversup, 57, guilty of sexual abuse of a minor and abusive sexual contact.

Coversup faces a maximum 15 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and five years to life of supervised release for sexual abuse of a minor, and a maximum of life in prison, a $250,000 fine and five years to life of supervised release for abusive sexual contact.

U.S. District Judge Susan P. Watters presided and set sentencing for Dec. 10. Coversup was detained pending further proceedings.

“A jury held Mr. Coversup accountable for molesting minor victims over a period of months. Children must be protected from sexual predators, and we will prosecute offenders to the full extent of the law. I want to thank Assistant U.S. Attorneys Tom Godfrey and Lori Suek and the FBI for their hard work in investigating and prosecuting this case,” U.S. Attorney Alme said.

During trial, the prosecution presented evidence that Coversup had sexually molested three minor girls in a Lodge Grass residence from about December 2015 to February 2016. The victims were under the age of 16. Coversup sexually molested the victims by touching their bodies over and under their clothing.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Tom Godfrey and Lori Suek prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the FBI.

