Jury Convicts Kansas City MO Man, Paris B. Young of Drug Trafficking, Illegal Firearm

Faces at Least 20 Years in Prison

KANSAS CITY, MO (STL.News) A Kansas City, Missouri, man was convicted by a federal jury today of drug trafficking and illegally possessing a firearm.

Paris B. Young, 48, was found guilty of possessing crack cocaine with the intent to distribute, possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and possessing a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

Kansas City, Missouri, police officers stopped Young on June 16, 2018, because he failed to signal while making a turn at the intersection of 41st and Garfield Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri. Young, who was driving a maroon BMW 650i, was seen making furtive movements by leaning towards the center console of the vehicle and placing items inside the center console. Young opened his car door and got out of the vehicle; he refused to listen to multiple commands by the officers to get back into the vehicle. While speaking with the officers, Young suddenly pushed off of one officer and began to run. The officer grabbed Young’s shirt and Young was immediately taken into custody.

Officers searched Young’s car and found a Taurus .45-caliber revolver, with an obliterated serial number, underneath the driver’s seat. The revolver was loaded with three .45-caliber Colt rounds of ammunition and two 410 shotgun shells in the cylinder. Officers also found a large plastic bag that contained 46 individually wrapped bags of crack cocaine, with a total weight of 12.49 grams, and 4.38 grams of marijuana in the center console of the vehicle.

Under federal law, it is illegal for anyone who has been convicted of a felony to be in possession of any firearm or ammunition. Young has prior felony convictions for murder, armed criminal action, possessing a controlled substance, and two prior felony convictions for distributing a controlled substance.

Following the presentation of evidence, the jury in the U.S. District Court in Kansas City, Missouri, deliberated for less than an hour before returning the guilty verdict to U.S. District Judge Greg Kays, ending a trial that began Tuesday, Feb. 11.

Under federal statutes, Young is subject to a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years in federal prison without parole, up to a sentence of life in federal prison without parole. The maximum statutory sentence is prescribed by Congress and is provided here for informational purposes, as the sentencing of the defendant will be determined by the court based on the advisory sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the United States Probation Office.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey Q. McCarther and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Sean T. Foley. It was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Kansas City, Mo., Police Department.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE