Jury Convicts Felon for Drug Trafficking Crimes and Gloucester County Shooting

A federal jury convicted a Gloucester County man yesterday on charges of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine, and fentanyl, and discharging a firearm in relation to a drug trafficking crime, witness tampering, and obstruction of justice.

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, in August 2020, Nathan DeAlbert. Mattocks, 37, a previously convicted felon, was arrested after the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office received an emergency call from an individual reporting that he was being shot at by a person following in another vehicle while driving on a main road in Gloucester County. Following an investigation, law enforcement identified a vehicle matching the description in which Mattocks was an occupant. Officers arrested Mattocks and discovered “Roxacet 30” pills containing fentanyl and a semi-automatic pistol in the vicinity of the crime scene connected to Mattocks.

Further investigation by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF); Gloucester County Sherriff’s Office; and other local law enforcement partners revealed Mattocks’ history of dealing heroin, methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine, and marijuana within the Middle Peninsula region.

Mattocks was convicted of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute schedule I and II controlled substances, possession with intent to distribute schedule I and II controlled substances, discharge of a firearm in relation to or in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, possession and carrying of a firearm during or in relation to a drug trafficking crime, tampering with a witness, retaliating against a witness, and obstruction of justice, and faces a maximum penalty of life in prison when sentenced on November 29. Actual sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum penalties. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after taking into account the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Jessica D. Aber, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia; Charlie J. Patterson, Special Agent in Charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives’ Washington Field Division; and Darrell W. Warren, Jr., Gloucester County Sheriff, made the announcement after Senior U.S. District Judge Rebecca Beach Smith accepted the verdict.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Brian Samuels and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Kenneth Kaplan prosecuted the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today