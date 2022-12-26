Jupiter (JUP) has a Bullish Sentiment Score, is Rising, and Outperforming the Crypto Market Monday: What's Next? – InvestorsObserver

Jupiter (JUP) gets a bullish rating from InvestorsObserver Monday. The Distributed Software Platform asset is up 26.59% to $0.005416715725 while the broader crypto market is up 0.39%.

Jupiter has a Bullish sentiment reading. Find out what this means for you and get the rest of the rankings on Jupiter!

Bullish

Over the last five days, Jupiter has earned a Bullish rating on the InvestorsObserver Sentiment Score. The Sentiment Score measures the performance of Jupiter over the past five days by volume and price movement.The Sentiment Score provides a quick, short-term look at the crypto’s recent performance. This can be useful for both short-term investors looking to ride a rally and longer-term investors trying to buy the dip.

Price LevelsJupiter is currently trading near its five-day high of $0.00543483020737767. The Distributed Software Platform asset is 0.33% off its five-day high and is 38.09% higher than its five-day low of $0.00392260402441025.Jupiter price is currently above resistance. With support set around $0.00397333092939448 and resistance at $0.00453370353158902, Jupiter is potentially in a volatile position if the rally burns out.Jupiter has traded on low volume recently. This means that today’s volume is below its average volume over the past seven days.

What is a coin?

A coin is a cryptocurrency that exists on its own blockchain. These are typically used for payments. Depending on the cryptocurrency, what those payments are use for may vary from general use in the Digital Money sub-class to a more specific use in some other sub-classes.Due to a lack of data, this crypto may be less suitable for some investors.Click here to unlock the rest of the report on Jupiter

Stay In The Know

Subscribe to our daily morning update newsletter and never miss out on the need-to-know market news, movements, and more.

Thank you for signing up! You’re all set to receive the Morning Update newsletter