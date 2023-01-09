Junior doctors relying on food banks ‘question’ career choice as ballot on strike action launched



Dr Arjan Nagra, chair of the BMA's North Thames committee, said many junior doctors in the capital were "questioning the value" of continuing a medical career amid cost-of-living pressures and were actively looking to leave the profession. The BMA on Friday announced that its members would stage a 72-hour walkout if they vote in favour of strike action. Speaking to the Standard, Dr Nagra claimed that junior doctors were having to make financial sacrifices just to pay rent and heat their homes. "It's a crazy situation we are in. You have some Foundation Year One doctors using food banks."Dr Nagra said that he had heard stories from members about patients suffering a heart attack while awaiting treatment in A&E. "It is heartbreaking. Tired and burnt-out doctors make mistakes and — in a healthcare setting — these are final. It is not like making mistakes on an Excel spreadsheet."Health Secretary Steve Barclay was due to meet with health unions today in a bid to avert further strike action by paramedics and nurses.