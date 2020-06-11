Julian Tail from Porcupine Sentenced to Two Years in Prison for Abusive Sexual Contact

(STL.News) – United States Attorney Ron Parsons announced that a Porcupine, South Dakota, man convicted of Abusive Sexual Contact was sentenced by Jeffrey L. Viken, U.S. District Judge.

Julian Tail, age 22, was sentenced on June 5, 2020, to 2 years in federal prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release, and ordered to pay a $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.

Tail was indicted by a federal grand jury in January 2019. The charge related to Tail engaging in sexual intercourse with a juvenile female over the course of a weekend in September 2018.

This case was investigated by the Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Heather Sazama prosecuted the case.

Tail was immediately turned over to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

