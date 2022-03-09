Julian Devaughn Sentenced for Illegal Firearm Possession

Convicted Felon, Julian Devaughn Lewis Sentenced for Illegal Firearm Possession

TUSCALOOSA, AL (STL.News) A federal judge this week sentenced a convicted felon for illegally possessing a semi-automatic assault rifle, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Special Agent in Charge Mickey French.

U.S. District Court Judge L. Scott Coogler sentenced Julian Devaughn Lewis, 46, of Tuscaloosa County, to 46 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Lewis pleaded guilty to the charge in December 2021.

According to the plea agreement, Lewis acquired the rifle in July 2021 and directed that it be stored in a Northport storage facility. After Lewis was arrested on an unrelated charge, an ATF special agent seized the rifle and ammunition at the storage facility. Lewis has prior felony convictions for Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance, Receiving Stolen Property, Second Degree, and Unlawful Possession of Marijuana, First Degree.

“The possession of a high-capacity assault rifle by a convicted felon is a potentially deadly situation, and I am grateful to our ATF partners for their work in bringing this defendant to justice,” said U.S. Attorney Escalona.

“The ATF will continue to investigate, apprehend, and charge prohibited persons who illegally possess firearms. The ATF’s primary mission is to combat violent crime in our communities, and we will work tirelessly to keep the communities that we serve safe.” ATF Special Agent in Charge Mickey French stated.

ATF investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Alan Baty prosecuted the case.

