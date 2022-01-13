Judge Sentences St. Louis Man on Drug and Gun Charges

Judge sentences St. Louis man to 11 years in prison on drug and gun charges

(STL.News) Pursuant to the plea agreement, on January 30, 2019, Ellison was driving in Washington, Missouri and committed several traffic violations. A Washington Police department patrol officer conducted a traffic stop of Ellison’s vehicle upon observing these traffic violations.

At the time he was pulled over by the police, Ellison possessed a fully loaded and stolen .22 caliber pistol in a pocket of his coat as well as six rounds of .38 caliber ammunition and a large amount of United States currency. Discovered by police around his waistband, Ellison possessed a plastic baggie containing methamphetamine.

At Ellison’s residence in his bedroom, law enforcement located several other weapons. Law enforcement located these items and Ellison admitted to law enforcement that he had sold some of the drugs that the police had located in his possession. Ellison was previously convicted of a felony which prohibited him from possessing any firearms.

The Washington Missouri Police Department, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and the Missouri Highway Patrol investigated the case.

