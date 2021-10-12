Judge Sentences Fentanyl-Dealing Pittsburgh Felon with Firearms to 30 Years

PITTSBURGH (STL.News) A resident of Pittsburgh, PA, has been sentenced in federal court to a total of 30 years’ imprisonment on his conviction of federal drug and gun offenses and money laundering charges, Acting United States Attorney Stephen R. Kaufman announced today.

Senior United States District Judge David S. Cercone imposed the sentence on Lynell Guyton, age 32, formerly of Lakewood Street, Pittsburgh, PA.

On January 10, 2020, the defendant was found guilty by jury verdict of all nine counts of a Third Superseding Indictment, which charged Guyton with conspiracy to distribute more than 100 grams of a fentanyl analogue, possession with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of a fentanyl analogue, two counts of possession with intent to distribute a quantity of a fentanyl analogue, attempted possession with intent to distribute 10 grams or more of a fentanyl analogue, two counts of possession of firearms and ammunition by a convicted felon, and two counts of money laundering.

The evidence presented to the jury established that from May of 2017 through August of 2017, Guyton conspired to distribute and possessed with intent to distribute various analogues of fentanyl, which he obtained through suppliers in China and paid for via wire transfers to China. The evidence also established that Guyton possessed numerous firearms and ammunition, which he knew he was prohibited from possessing because of his prior felony convictions. On August 9, 2017, law enforcement officers executing a search warrant at Guyton’s stash house had to be transported to UPMC Mercy Hospital after a table on which Guyton and his conspirators were processing cyclopropyl fentanyl, an analogue of fentanyl, had been tipped over, causing some officers to experience dizziness and numbness.

Prior to imposing sentence, Senior Judge Cercone stated that the sentence was sufficient but not greater than necessary to achieve the goals of sentencing.

Assistant United States Attorney Tonya Sulia Goodman prosecuted this case on behalf of the government.

Acting United States Attorney Kaufman commended U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE)/ Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), the United States Postal Inspection Service, the Pennsylvania State Police and the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police, including the Pittsburgh Police SWAT Team, for the investigation leading to the successful prosecution of Guyton.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today