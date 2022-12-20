Jubilant Food stock price up 1.86 per cent as Sensex slides

Shares of . rose 1.86 per cent to Rs 530.55 at 10:05AM hours (IST) on Wednesday. Earlier in the day, the stock saw a gap up start to the session.

As per data available on BSE, total traded quantity on the counter stood at 58,466 shares with a turnover of Rs 3.09 crore till 10:05AM (IST). The stock traded at a price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 73.71, while the price-to-book value ratio stood at 17.88.

Return on equity (ROE) was at 21.61 per cent, according to exchange data. The stock hit an intraday high of Rs 532.95 and a low of Rs 524.65 during the session and quoted a 52-week high price of Rs 805.47 and a 52-week low of Rs 451.6.

The stock’s beta value, which measures its volatility in relation to the broader market, stood at 1.0.

Technical Indicators

The 200-DMA (day moving average) of the stock stood at Rs 557.82 on December 21, while the 50-DMA was at Rs 565.94. If a stock trades above 50-DMA and 200-DMA, it usually means the immediate trend is upward. On the other hand, if the stock trades below 50-DMA and 200-DMA, it is considered a bearish trend. If it trades between 50-DMA and 200-DMA, then it suggests the stock can go either way.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) of the stood at 41.39. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, a stock is considered overbought when the RSI value stands above 70 and oversold when it is below 30.

Promoter holding

As of 30-Sep-2022, promoters held 41.94 per cent stake in the company, while overseas investors held 29.8 per cent and domestic institutional investors had 19.62 per cent.