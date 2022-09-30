Jubilant Food shares gain 2.55% as Sensex rises

Shares of . traded 2.55 per cent up at Rs 619.4 at 01:04PM (IST) on Friday, even as BSE benchmark Sensex gained 960.89 points to 57370.85. The stock had settled at Rs 604.0 in the previous session.

The stock quoted a 52-week high and 52-week low of Rs 915.49 and Rs 451.6, respectively.

As per BSE data, total traded volume on the counter till 01:04PM (IST) stood at 01:04PM shares with turnover at Rs 9.96 crore.

At the prevailing price, shares of the company trades at 87.26 times its trailing 12-month EPS of Rs 7.03 per share and 17.88 times its price-to-book value, the exchange data showed.

A higher P/E ratio shows investors are willing to pay a higher share price today because of growth expectations in the future. Price-to-book value indicates the inherent value of a company and is the measure of the price that investors are ready to pay even for no growth in the business.

The Beta value of the stock, which measures its volatility in relation to the broader market, stood at 1.0.





Shareholding Details



Promoters held 41.94 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Jun-2022, while FIIs owned 29.8 per cent and DIIs 17.2 per cent.