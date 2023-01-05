Jubilant Food shares gain 0.05% as Sensex falls

Shares of the . traded at Rs 503.65 on BSE at 10:57AM (IST) on Friday, up 0.05 per cent. The stock quoted a 52-week low price of Rs 451.6 and a high of Rs 805.47.

Earlier in the day, the stock saw a opening.

At the prevailing price, the stock traded at 69.75 times its trailing 12-month EPS of Rs 7.2 per share and 17.88 times its book value, as per BSE data.

A total of 18,183 shares changed hands on the counter till 10:57AM (IST). The stock commands a market value of Rs 33124.23 crore and is part of the Restaurant & QSR industry.

The scrip has been an underperformer , down 29.65 per cent in the past one year in comparison with a 6.84 per cent gain in Sensex.

During the day, the stock moved between Rs 508.65 and Rs 501.5.

Promoter/FII Holding

Promoters held 41.94 per cent in the company as of 30-Sep-2022. FII and MF ownership in Jubilant Foodworks Ltd. stood at 29.8 per cent and 12.6 per cent, respectively.