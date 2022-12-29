Jubilant Food shares down 1.16% as Nifty drops

NEW DELHI: Shares of . traded 1.16 per cent down in Thursday’s trade at 01:53PM (IST). Around 100,621 shares changed hands on the counter.

The counter opened at Rs 514.65 and touched an intraday high and low of Rs 514.65 and Rs 502.25, respectively, in the session so far. The stock of Jubilant Foodworks Ltd. quoted a 52-week high of Rs 805.47 and a 52-week low of Rs 451.6.

Total market cap of the Jubilant Foodworks Ltd. stood at Rs 33549.83 crore at the time of writing this report.

Key Financials



The company reported consolidated net sales of Rs 1311.92 crore for the quarter ended 30-Sep-2022, up 3.65 per cent from previous quarter’s Rs 1265.75 crore and up 16.55 per cent from the year-ago quarter’s Rs 1125.64 crore.

The net profit for latest quarter stood at Rs 131.53 crore, up 9.39 per cent from the corresponding quarter last year.

Shareholding pattern



As of 30-Sep-2022, DIIs held 13.82 per cent stake in the company, while foreign institutional investors held 29.8 per cent and the promoters 41.94 per cent.



Valuation ratio



According to BSE data, the stock traded at a price-to-earnings multiple of 70.64 and a price-to-book ratio of 17.88. A higher P/E ratio shows investors are willing to pay a higher price because of better future growth expectations. Price-to-book value indicates the inherent value of a company and is the measure of the price that investors are ready to pay even for no growth in the business.

Jubilant Foodworks Ltd. belongs to the Restaurant & QSR industry.