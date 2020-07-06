Juan Lopez Arrested for Murder of Soktear Phuy at Rose Avenue

Long Beach, CA (STL.News) The June 29, 2020 shooting victim has been identified as 33-year-old Long Beach resident Soktear Phuy. Homicide detectives have worked tirelessly on this investigation while combining efforts with detectives from the Long Beach Police Department’s Gang Detail who have been investigating a series of similar shootings in recent months, all believed to be gang-related while involving many of the same suspects.

Between July 3 and July 5, 2020, detectives located and arrested the following suspects:

20-year-old Long Beach resident Juan Lopez was arrested near his residence in the 1400 block of Cedar Avenue. He was booked on one count of murder.

20-year-old Long Beach resident Ricardo Frias was arrested outside his residence in the 1500 block of Stanton Place. He was booked on one count of murder and one count of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.

23-year-old Hawaiian Gardens resident Brandon Garcia was arrested outside his residence in the 12000 block of 216th Street in Hawaiian Gardens. Garcia was booked on one count of murder, and one count of attempt murder.

All three suspects are currently being held at the Long Beach City jail, each on a $2,000,000 bail.

Homicide and Gang detectives will continue their investigation until all involved suspects are brought to justice. Detectives anticipate presenting cases on the above-named suspects to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office early next week for filing consideration.

