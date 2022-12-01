JPMorgan sees 9-10% rise in Chinese stocks by end-2023

U.S. investment bank JPMorgan has forecast a 9-10% jump in Chinese stocks by the end of next year if confidence begins to return to the country’s giant, but currently spluttering, economy.

“We forecast 10% potential upside in MSCI-China from now to end-2023,” JPMorgan’s analysts said in note, adding that their target for the yuan-denominated CSI-300 stocks index was a 9% rise to 4,200 points.

A combination of support for China‘s battered property sector and hopes that COVID restrictions will be eased over the next year have lifted the two indexes nearly 13% and 10% respectively over the last 4-6 weeks. (Reporting by Marc Jones; editing by Danilo Masoni)