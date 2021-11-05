Soldier in training at Fort Gordon, Joshua Gamble indicted for distributing child pornography

Charge carries statutory minimum penalty of five years in prison, up to 20

AUGUSTA, GA (STL.News) A U.S. Army soldier in training at Fort Gordon has been indicted for distributing child pornography.

Joshua Gamble, 29, of Fort Gordon, was indicted by a U.S. District Court Grand Jury on one count of Distribution of Child Pornography, said David H. Estes, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. The charge carries a statutory minimum penalty of five years and up to 20 years in prison, and there is no parole in the federal system.

“Anyone who would think to engage in activities that exploit children should be forewarned that our vigilant law enforcement partners are always watching,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Estes. “We will be unrelenting in pursuing those who would victimize the most vulnerable among us.”

FBI agents investigating illegal distribution of child pornography via an Internet chat application arrested Gamble in in October on a complaint based on activity that took place on Aug. 10 and 11, 2021.

Indictments contain only charges; defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

The case is being investigated by the FBI, and prosecuted for the United States by Assistant U.S. Attorney and Project Safe Childhood Coordinator Tara M. Lyons.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today