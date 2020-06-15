Joseph Piasecki & Christopher Capone Arrested for Drug Transaction in East Boston

Joseph Piasecki & Christopher Capone Under Arrest, Firearm, Drugs and Cash Recovered Following Drug Transaction in East Boston

Boston, Massachusetts (STL.News) At about 3:55 PM on Friday, June 12, 2020, members of the District A-7 (East Boston) Drug Control Unit made two onsite arrests and recovered a loaded firearm in the area of 967 Saratoga Street in East Boston. While conducting an investigation in the area of the aforementioned location, officers observed a drug transaction amongst three males take place. Officers observed one of the males exit his motor vehicle, enter the vehicle of the two other males, repeating the process after exiting the vehicle occupied by the two males. Eventually the male exited the second motor vehicle returning to his and fleeing the area. Officers followed the vehicle occupied by the two males to the area of Bennington Street and Neptune Road where they conducted a traffic stop. During the traffic stop, officers recovered approximately 13.48 grams of Fentanyl inside of a plastic bag tucked into the rear of the passenger’s pants. Officers also recovered several plastic bags containing marijuana as well as an undisclosed amount of US Currency. The passenger was taken into custody. The operator of the vehicle was identified and released from the scene.

Concurrently, additional officers followed the second vehicle to the area of 967 Saratoga Street where they conducted a second traffic stop. While speaking to the operator, officers received a radio transmission notifying them of the narcotics recovery that had occurred simultaneously. The operator was removed from the vehicle and officers located a torn plastic bag consistent to the ones recovered at the other traffic stop. Further, inside of the glove compartment, officers recovered a gray and black firearm loaded with eight rounds of live ammunition. The operator was taken into custody.

Officers arrested the passenger of the first vehicle, Joseph Piasecki, 23-years-old, of Chelsea and the operator of the second vehicle, Christopher Capone, 23-years-old, of Chelsea. Both are expected to be arraigned in East Boston District Court. Piasecki is charged with Trafficking Fentanyl more than 10 Grams and Possession with Intent to Distribute Class D Drugs. Capone is charged with Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License, Carrying a Firearm without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm, Improper Storage of a Large Capacity Firearm, Firearm Violation with Two Prior Violent/Drug Crimes, and Unlicensed Sale of an Assault Weapon.

