Jose Coj Arrested by Houston Police In Fatal Crash At Bellaire Boulevard

Houston, TX (STL.News) Charges have been filed against a suspect arrested in a fatal crash that occurred at 9900 Bellaire Boulevard about 9:30 p.m. on Thursday (June 11).

The suspect, Jose Coj (H/m, 26), is charged with one count of intoxication manslaughter, one count of intoxication assault and two counts of failure to stop and render aid in the 338th State District Court. A booking photo of Coj, who was hospitalized, is not available at this time.

The identity of the deceased male victim is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences. A second victim, 67, was transported to an area hospital.

HPD Vehicular Crimes Division Sergeant J. Benavidez and Officer F. Flynn reported:

Coj was driving a black Toyota Tundra pickup truck eastbound at the above address and, according to witnesses, made an unsafe left turn. He then accelerated and struck two pedestrians in the crosswalk. Coj then exited the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot but was detained by two witnesses until police arrived.

One victim was transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The other pedestrian was taken to the same hospital with a broken arm. Coj was transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital, where was determined to be intoxicated and subsequently charged for his role in the crash.

