Jordan Palmer joins U.S. Attorney’s Office

WHEELING, W.V (STL.News) United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced today that Jordan Palmer has joined the office as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in Wheeling.

Palmer will serve in the office’s civil division, a unit that defends federal agencies when sued in court, prosecutes civil enforcement matters, and collects debts owed to the United States.

“Jordan brings a wealth of litigation experience with him from the private sector,” said Ihlenfeld. “We’re fortunate to be able to add an individual with his talents to our team, someone who can hit the ground running and who will be a mainstay in the office for years to come.”

Palmer has practiced law in state and federal court in West Virginia and Ohio since 2015, with a focus on civil litigation. He graduated from West Virginia University with degrees in political science and philosophy, and from the Case Western Reserve University School of Law. Palmer lives in Wheeling with his family.

