Barbour County man, Jon Travis Yost admits to child pornography charge

CLARKSBURG, W.V (STL.News) Jon Travis Yost, of Philippi, West Virginia, has admitted to a child pornography charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Yost, 28, pleaded guilty today to one count of “Transportation of Child Pornography – Previous conviction.” Yost, who was previously convicted of 3rd Degree Sexual Assault in Barbour County, admitted to sending child pornography in March 2020 in Barbour County.

Yost faces at least 25 and up to 50 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney David J. Perri is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The FBI and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office investigated.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael John Aloi presided.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today