Joint Statement on Vandalism to the Hugo L. Black United States Courthouse and Robert S. Vance Federal Building and United States Courthouse

(STL.News) – U.S. Attorney Jay E. Town, FBI Special Agent in Charge Johnnie Sharp, Jr. and United States Marshal Marty Keely today release the following statement:

“Those who cause any damage to federal property have committed a federal crime and will be prosecuted in a federal court. We have zero tolerance for those who incite, organize, encourage, or engage in civil unrest, violence, and destructive behavior anywhere in the Northern District of Alabama. And make no mistake, we will bring those individuals to justice who do.”

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE