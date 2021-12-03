Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

The following is the Joint Statement on the Syria Special Envoy Meeting.

Begin Text.

Representatives of the Arab League,?Egypt, the European Union,?France, Germany, Iraq, Jordan, Norway, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States met December 2?at the envoys-level?in Brussels to discuss the crisis in Syria.

We reaffirmed?our support for?the unity and territorial integrity of Syria and?to the fight?against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations as well as for the implementation of all aspects of UN Security Council Resolution 2254, including an immediate nationwide ceasefire, the release of?the?arbitrarily detained, and the unimpeded and safe delivery of aid.

We welcomed UN Special Envoy for Syria?Geir?Pedersen’s briefing and?pledged?to?redouble our support?to his?continued efforts, including in the Constitutional Committee, to engage all parties and?advance?progress towards a political resolution to the crisis?in accordance with UNSCR 2254.? We will also firmly press for accountability for the most serious crimes.

We?expressed?deep concern?regarding?the continued suffering of the Syrian people?as a result of?over 10 years of violence and the?dire humanitarian situation on the ground.?? We?emphasized that?access?to life-saving humanitarian assistance must be provided through?all modalities including cross-border and cross-line?as well as?early recovery projects consistent with UNSCR 2585, across?the whole of Syria.? We stressed the importance of continuing the UN cross-border mechanism?that reaches over three million Syrians?each month and?to which there is no alternative, as well as the?need to?maintain?support?to?Syrian refugees and?to the generous?host?countries, until Syrians can voluntarily return home with safety and dignity in line with UNHCR standards.

End Text.