Joint Statement on Support for North Macedonia Opening EU Accession Negotiations

Washington, DC – The US Department of State released the following statement:

The text of the following statement was released by United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken and High Representative/Vice-President of the European Commission Josep Borrell to express support for North Macedonia opening EU accession negotiations.

Begin Text:

At this critical moment in European history, marked by the unjustifiable aggression carried out by Russia against Ukraine, advancing Albania and North Macedonia’s EU path is key to strengthening the cohesion and resilience of the entire European continent. Guided by common values and EU standards and benchmarks, both countries are ready to take the next step toward EU membership.

We welcome a compromise proposal which takes into account the interests and concerns of both North Macedonia and Bulgaria based on mutual respect, trust, and understanding. The sovereign decision of the Parliament of North Macedonia will be important to move forward. This spirit of constructive compromise on which European integration is built should continue to inspire all those involved in this historic process.

The European Union and the United States are committed to closer cooperation in the Western Balkans. Ensuring stability and prosperity and making their European and Euro-Atlantic future a reality remains our common goal.

End text.