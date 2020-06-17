Joint Statement of the United States and France on the Strategic Dialogue

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released a joint statement by the Governments of the United States of America and France.

France and the United States held a virtual bilateral Strategic Dialogue to discuss the most pressing challenges facing our two nations, including joint efforts to counter the COVID-19 pandemic, on June 17, 2020. Hosted by the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the discussion was led by Director General for Political and Security Affairs Philippe Errera ‎and Under Secretary for Political Affairs David Hale.

France and the United States discussed NATO, Transatlantic cooperation and European security, China, as well as regional issues in the Middle East and Africa, including counterterrorism cooperation in the Sahel.

