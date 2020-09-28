Joint Statement of Chief Science Advisors of Ireland, UK, Northern Ireland, & USA

Joint Statement of Chief Science Advisors of the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the United States Of America

Washington, DC (STL.News) Today, representatives from Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the United States of America met virtually to advance collaborative research in the COVID-19 era and beyond. Science Foundation Ireland, UK Research and Innovation, and the U.S. National Science Foundation look forward to leveraging the research strengths of each country to enhance capabilities needed to transform infectious disease outbreak prediction and prevention. This joint effort will further already strong research partnerships – and encourage new ones – toward predictive intelligence of future outbreaks in an integrated system of rapid detection, analysis, modeling, and countermeasures.

Additional discussions focused on rising COVID-19 research questions, the future of research in the wake of COVID-19 and strengthening research through cross-border partnerships. The meetings follow conversations among chief scientific advisors earlier this year and represent the continued commitment of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the United States to strengthening international cooperation to address the world’s most pressing research and development (R&D) challenges. Participants in the meeting included leaders from Science Foundation Ireland, the UK Government’s Chief Scientific Advisor, UK Research and Innovation, the U.S. National Institutes of Health, the U.S. National Science Foundation, and the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy.

