Johnstown Crack Dealer Kawan Dock Sentenced to Nearly 4 Years in Prison

(STL.News) – A resident of Johnstown, Pa. has been sentenced in federal court in Johnstown to 46 months in prison and six years’ supervised release on his conviction of violating federal narcotics laws, United States Attorney Scott W. Brady announced today.

United States District Judge Kim R. Gibson imposed the sentence on Kawan Dock, 43, of Johnstown, Pa.

According to information presented to the court, from May 7, 2019 to May 16, 2019, Dock conspired to possess with intent to distribute and distribute a quantity of cocaine base, in the form commonly known as crack.

Assistant United States Attorney Maureen Sheehan-Balchon prosecuted this case on behalf of the government.

Mr. Brady commended the Laurel Highlands Resident Agency of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Cambria County Drug Task Force for the investigation that led to the successful prosecution of Dock.

