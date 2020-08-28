Johnston County man Barry Batten says $110,000 Cash 5 jackpot will help with retirement

Raleigh, NC (STL.News) Barry Batten of Four Oaks could hardly believe his eyes when he saw he was the winner of Wednesday’s $110,000 Cash 5 jackpot.

“It was just unbelievable,” he said.

After stopping for breakfast at Hardee’s, Batten purchased his lucky Cash 5 ticket for that night’s drawing at Brother’s Corner Mart on East Weeks Circle in Newton Grove.

“I was checking my tickets and I checked it like four times online,” recalled Batten. “Then got my phone out and scanned it. I couldn’t believe it.”

Batten, who works for a pharmaceutical company, claimed his prize Thursday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $77,827.

“Retirement is heavily on my mind,” said Batten. “So, it’s going to help me prepare better for retirement.”

Cash 5 is a statewide draw game that gives players the chance to win a jackpot every single night. Tickets cost $1 and players can buy tickets at most lottery retailers, through Online Play on the lottery’s website, or on the NC Lottery Official Mobile app.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE