Johnnie Leeanozg Convicted of Armed Carjackings

Montgomery Man, Johnnie Leeanozg Davi Convicted of Committing Multiple Armed Carjackings

(STL.News) On Friday, August 12, 2022, a federal jury found defendant Johnnie Leeanozg Davis, 36, from Montgomery, Alabama, guilty of committing three armed carjackings.

During the trial, the prosecution presented evidence of Davis, in 2020, stealing three vehicles for use in alleged robberies at various Montgomery businesses, then abandoning the vehicles afterwards. First, the jury heard testimony showing that on January 23, 2020, Davis approached a vehicle in Montgomery with a woman and her two grandchildren, displayed a gun he had in his waistband and told her, “Don’t move or say anything, all I want is the car.” Once Davis took the car, he proceeded to the Sunoco at the corner of Carmichael and East Trinity. Davis put a mask on, went inside the store armed with two handguns, and demanded money.

Later, on October 30, 2020, a man and his 15-year-old son were parked on the side of the street. When the father got out of the car and walked around the other side, he saw Davis pointing two guns at the 15-year-old. The father and son quickly moved from the vehicle and Davis drove away with the car. Testimony was also provided alleging that Davis robbed the Dollar General on Perry Hill Road about 25 minutes after the carjacking.

Finally, Davis approached a man sitting in a car outside a Montgomery business on November 11, 2020. Davis pointed a gun at the man and demanded he get out. Davis then took the car, and, within 10 minutes, a robbery occurred at the Fresh Market grocery store on Perry Hill Road. Less than 10 minutes after the Fresh Market robbery, witnesses testified that Davis entered a Dollar General on the Eastern Boulevard, pointed a gun at an employee, and demanded money.

The jury found Davis guilty of three counts of carjacking and three counts of brandishing a firearm in relation to a federal crime of violence, i.e., the carjackings. Following these convictions, Davis faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 21 years in prison, and a maximum sentence of life. There is no parole in the federal system.

This FBI investigated the case, with assistance from the Montgomery Police Department. Assistant United States Attorneys Kevin P. Davidson and John J. Geer, III are prosecuting the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today