Johnathan Shane Sentenced for Possession of a Firearm

Vallejo Felon, Johnathan Shane Blakeley Sentenced to over 6 Years in Prison for Possession of a Firearm while on Federal Supervised Release

(STL.News) Johnathan Shane Blakeley, 28, of Vallejo, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge John A. Mendez to a total of six years and eight months in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm and for committing this offense while on federal supervised release, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced.

According to court documents, on Sept. 20, 2019, law enforcement officers attempted to stop Blakeley for a traffic violation, but Blakeley refused to yield and led police on a high-speed chase through Vallejo. After Blakeley crashed his car on Interstate 80, he got out of his car and ran through several lanes of traffic. He tried to get into the passenger seat of a car that stopped.

After police apprehended Blakeley, they found a Glock 9 mm pistol with a high-capacity magazine in his car. Blakeley cannot lawfully possess firearms or ammunition because he has previously been convicted of three felony offenses. Blakeley was on federal supervised release when he committed this offense. He had just been released from federal prison less than 30 days prior, after having served a 30-month sentence for possessing a firearm as a felon.

This case was the product of an investigation by the Vallejo Police Department with assistance from the FBI’s Solano County Violent Crimes Task Force and the Solano County District Attorney’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Adrian T. Kinsella prosecuted the case.

This case was prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) Program, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime.

Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today