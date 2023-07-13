HomeGeneralJohnathan Alexander Wade - Arrested - Sexual Exploitation
Johnathan Alexander Wade – Arrested – Sexual Exploitation

Johnathan Alexander Wade - Arrested - Sexual Exploitation
Johnathan Alexander Wade - Arrested - Sexual Exploitation

Summerville, SC Man, Johnathan Alexander Wade, Arrested on Child Sexual Abuse Material Charges

COLUMBIA, S.C. (STL.News) – South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of Johnathan Alexander Wade, 34, of Summerville, S.C., on 20 charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minors. Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest. Investigators with the Attorney General’s Office, also a member of the state’s ICAC Task Force, assisted with the investigation.

Investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), which led them to Wade. Investigators state Wade possessed files of child sexual abuse material.

Wade was arrested on July 10, 2023. He is charged with 20 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor third-degree (§16-15-410), a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count.

This case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

Attorney General Wilson stressed all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.

SOURCE: South Carolina Attorney General

Ashley Latimer Sentenced to Five Years in Prison
