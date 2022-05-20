John Kerry’s Travel to Switzerland & Germany

Special Presidential Envoy for Climate Kerry’s Travel to Switzerland and Germany

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry will travel to Davos May 21-24 to engage global leaders at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting on private sector climate action including shipping decarbonization, ocean stewardship, energy security, and long-term sustainable growth. Secretary Kerry will also join global partners in announcing several expansions of the First Movers Coalition, including new company pledges, government partners, and sectoral commitments. He will then travel to Berlin May 25–27 for the G7 Climate, Energy, and Environment Ministerial meeting to discuss priorities concerning climate ambition, such as adaptation and rapid emissions reductions, including in sectors such as methane.