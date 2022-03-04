John Kerry’s Travel to Houston and California

Special Presidential Envoy for Climate Kerry’s Travel to Houston, Texas and San Francisco, California

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry will travel to Houston, Texas, March 6-7 to participate in Cambridge Energy Research Associates (CERA) Week 2022. Secretary Kerry will also engage with government and private sector officials to discuss accelerating the energy transition.

Secretary Kerry will then travel March 7-10 to the Bay Area in California to highlight U.S. clean technology innovation. Along with Deputy Secretary of Energy David Turk, he will engage with key stakeholders to support technology breakthroughs, including through site visits to Stanford University, the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory, and a climate tech demonstration facility. Secretary Kerry will also meet with climate investors and entrepreneurs.