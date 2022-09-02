John Feeney Sentenced for Possessing Firearms

Grundy County Man, John Feeney Sentenced to More than 12 Years in Federal Prison for Illegally Possessing Firearms and Explosive Devices

(STL.News) A Grundy County man has been sentenced to 12 and a half years in federal prison for illegally possessing firearms and explosive devices.

JOHN FEENEY possessed two handguns, three explosives, multiple magazines of ammunition, and drug paraphernalia on Jan. 25, 2020, in Morris, Ill. The explosives included a 4-inch diameter cardboard aerial shell containing perchlorate explosives and black powder; a 2-inch diameter cardboard aerial shell containing perchlorate explosives; and a 2-inch diameter cardboard aerial shell secured to a plastic cup and containing metal Phillips-head bits, copper wire, and perchlorate explosives.

During a dispute a day earlier, Feeney used one of the firearms to shoot at an individual, striking the individual’s vehicle. Feeney had previously been convicted of a felony offense in state court and was prohibited by federal law from possessing a firearm or explosive.

Feeney, 32, of Minooka, Ill., pleaded guilty in federal court earlier this year to one count of illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and one count of illegal possession of an explosive during the commission of a felony. U.S. District Judge Jorge L. Alonso imposed the 150-month prison sentence on Wednesday.

The sentence was announced by John R. Lausch, Jr., United States Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois; Kristen de Tineo, Special Agent-in-Charge of the Chicago Field Division of the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives; and Ken Briley, Grundy County Sheriff. The government was represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Michelle Kramer.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today