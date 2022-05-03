John David Sentenced for Distribution of Child Pornography

Michigan Man, John David Lewis Sentenced to 22 and a Half Years in Prison for Production, Possession, Receipt and Distribution of Child Pornography

(STL.News) Acting U.S. Attorney Michelle M. Baeppler announced that John David Lewis, 28, of Allen Park, Michigan, was sentenced on Friday, April 29, 2022, by U.S. District Judge Jeffrey J. Helmick to twenty-two and a half years in prison after Lewis pleaded guilty to production, possession, receipt and distribution of child pornography.

According to court documents, in June of 2020, undercover federal agents engaged in an online conversation with a user, later identified as Lewis, involved in a social media group that shared videos and images of child pornography. Court records state that the undercover agent engaged in a conversation with Lewis and, during this time, determined that Lewis had produced and distributed child pornography involving a six-month-old infant.

Authorities were later able to locate and arrest Lewis at a Toledo-area residence after obtaining a search warrant. According to court documents, Lewis admitted to investigators that he had viewed, produced, and distributed child pornography.

Lewis was also prosecuted and convicted of rape in the Lucas County Court of Common Pleas and is currently serving a 15 years to life state sentence.

This case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations Detroit Field Division. This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Tracey Ballard Tangeman and Deyana F. Unis.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today