Jobs in bars, nightclubs and live music venues at risk this winter

Tens of thousands of jobs in bars, nightclubs and live music venues are at risk this winter, industry bodies warned, claiming the mini-Budget had ‘completely missed the mark’.

Businesses are said to be ‘still vulnerable’ despite the Government offering a £60billion bailout package to help them cover rising energy costs this winter.

Hit hard: About 425,000 people worked in the industry before the pandemic, but tens of thousands of jobs have been lost since

The industry spent months lobbying Ministers to cut VAT and extend relief on business rates as well as the energy aid to keep companies going in the coming months. Friday’s statement did not mention changes to VAT or business rates.

Mike Kill, head of the Night Time Industries Association, said: ‘In isolation the energy bill relief is not going to be enough.’

He said other measures, such as scrapping a planned increase in alcohol duty, will not filter through soon enough to aid struggling firms.

About 425,000 people worked in the industry before the pandemic, but tens of thousands of jobs have been lost since.