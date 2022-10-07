Job growth slowed in September as payrolls rose just 263,000 amid Fed rate hikes

Job growth fell short of expectations in September as efforts by the Federal Reserve to slow inflation appeared to take their toll on hiring, the Labor Department reported Friday.

Nonfarm payrolls increased 263,000 for the month, compared to the Dow Jones estimate of 275,000. The unemployment rate was 3.5% vs the forecast of 3.7% as the labor force participation rate edged lower.

September’s payroll figure marked a deceleration from the 315,000 gain in August and tied for the lowest monthly increase since April 2021.

In the closely watched wage numbers, average hourly earnings rose 0.3% on the month, in line with estimates, and 5% from a year ago, an increase that is still well above the pre-pandemic norm but 0.1 percentage point below the forecast.

Stock market futures moved lower after the release while government bond yields rose.

This is breaking news. Please check back here for updates.