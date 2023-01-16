Jio’s Ebitda for FY24 may fall 7% short of previous projections: JP Morgan

Jio’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) for FY24 may fall 7% short of previous projections as it may not hike rates in 2023, analysts from JP Morgan said in a report.JP Morgan also said it does not see listing its consumer businesses, which includes Jio, in the coming year. The potential listing of Jio Infocomm was another factor that analysts had said would encourage Jio to implement tariff hikes this calendar.Reliance Jio is housed under Jio Platforms, a subsidiary of .The brokerage said Jio’s renewed focus on acquiring high ARPU (average revenue per user) customers over the past few quarters could mean that the telco will refrain from implementing a 4G tariff hike in 2023, leading to lower-than-expected Ebitda growth.“Reliance Jio’s focus shift to premium subscribers from entry-level should deflate pricing at the premium end and drive a return to a more competitive pricing regime,” the firm said.The brokerage said Jio, the telecom arm of Reliance Industries, will attack high-ARPU customers from and with better in-building coverage, unlimited data plans and FWA (fixed wireless access) devices like Jio AirFiber.

RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani announced that Jio will go to market with an FWA device named Jio AirFiber in the coming months to increase the telco’s reach.The device is expected to be a portable hotspot that provides a 5G network at homes and in offices. There has been no announcement on when the device will be launched, and what it will be priced at.Even in its 5G rollout, Jio initially targeted its higher cost prepaid pack users with the Jio Welcome Offer — open to those on packs of Rs 239 and above. Even though it has now opened the 5G upgrade offer to all pack users, only those using packs of Rs 239 and above have unlimited data allowances. The rest have to buy a top up to access limited 5G data.“Jio’s change in strategy is also one of the reasons we believe tariff hikes won’t come in CY23, as telcos focus on defending – or, in the case of Jio, winning – market share through 5G rollouts,” the brokerage added.Additionally, the firm sees reduction in consumer appetite due to inflationary issues deterring telcos from taking a tariff hike.Other brokerages and research firms had factored in a 4G tariff hike towards mid-2023 in order to drive industry ARPU while 5G adoption picks up. Analysts opined that 5G related APRU increase will take a few quarters to kick in, and in the interim, telcos will go for a 4G tariff hike to boost revenues. Any later than mid-2023, telcos expose themselves to political backlash in the run-up to the 2024 general elections.