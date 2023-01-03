Jio, retail business to yet again boost RIL’s earnings in Q3: UBS Securities

A sequential improvement in the performance of the energy and consumer businesses of () is seen aiding the conglomerate’s operational performance in the quarter ended December, according to brokerage UBS Securities.

The brokerage house expects RIL to report a 15% year-on-year (YoY) and a 9% sequential growth in the operating profit for the quarter to Rs 34,100 crore.

“We expect the performance of Digital (Jio) and Retail to remain strong (EBITDA +5% QoQ), driving the share of consumer business in segment EBITDA to 49%,” it said in a report.

Assuming a 24% tax rate, UBS estimates RIL’s consolidated net profit to rise 10% sequentially to Rs 15,100 crore but fall 4% YoY.

Shares of RIL have given muted returns in the last 5 months as the imposition of windfall gains tax on domestic crude oil and fuel exports clouded the outlook for the mainstay oil-to-chemicals (O2C) business.

However, UBS maintained a “buy” rating on the stock.

“We think the stock is pricing in near-term petchem weakness and overhang of export taxes, but not pricing in retail revenue growth potential or upside to new energy opportunities,” UBS said.

In the digital business, RIL’s subsidiary Reliance Jio Infocomm is likely to see yet another quarter of strong subscriber additions. Net subscriber additions for the quarter are estimated to be over 7 million.

A further increase in the average revenue per user (ARPU) to Rs 180 a month is seen driving a 3% sequential rise in the operating profit to Rs 12,700 crore.

The retail business is expected to sustain the strong growth of the previous quarter and report a 22% YoY increase in revenue and an 8% sequential growth, aided by the sales in the festive season, the brokerage said.

While gross refining margins improved sequentially and taxes on fuel exports also declined, regional petrochemical spreads remained soft. As a result, the overall performance of the segment is expected to be subdued, UBS said.

