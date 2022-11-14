Jinesh Gopani on funds, long-term investment and tax breaks

“For a new investor, it is best to go with a 30-40% lump sum investment and then go for SIP. If the investor is already invested into this scheme or any other scheme, then SIP is the best route with a 3-4-year horizon,” says Jinesh Gopani, Head of Equities, Axis Mutual Fund.

What exactly is so different about this fund, I mean, why do you think an investor in this category of ELSS should be going for Axis Long Term Equity because if we see almost all AMCs have their ELSS fund that they offer in their bouquet?

When we started our tax saver fund in 2009 the whole idea was to demonstrate something different in terms of the capability of the fund manager and the team to create wealth for the investor. And the good part any fund manager would want is the stability of capital or the AUM in this fund and that is how we even changed our name from Axis Tax Saver Fund to Axis Long Term Equity Fund. As I said, the fund manager likes to have AUM which is locked up for three years and it helps him to take a long term call on any company from a three to five year view.

I think that is how we played this investment story in Axis Long Term Equity. The results are here to say that from days of Rs 1 crore, the latest fact sheet shows around Rs 29,000-30,000 crore funds. It is all about wealth creation for the investor and that is how the lock-in nature of the product helps the fund manager to invest more judiciously with a longer term view.

How in general is an ELSS scheme different from a regular equity mutual fund?

The basic difference is you get the tax benefit. What an investor would really want, especially retail investors who are investing on a SIP model and they get regular tax benefits for a yearly purpose. So it is sort of a tax free return kind of a story that the investors can go for.

The other funds obviously are out of this tax benefit. The nature of the fund is the lock-in period where the fund manager can invest with a longer term view as vis-à-vis the other open ended schemes where there could be a question mark on investing with a very long-term view because of the nature of the product. It is subject to inflows and outflows on a day-in day-out basis. The tax break that the investor gets allows the fund manager to invest with a longer term view. That sets this fund apart from other funds in the market.



Let us talk about one-year annualised return, which is currently in negative, although it being a equity scheme, one can decide to be for a longer time horizon. A compulsory three-year lock-in is something that one must agree to but then talking about one year’s performance, where exactly was the stress that you felt? Has that been reflected in the returns right now?

We have to understand the philosophy of how Axis runs its portfolio. Clearly we are known for quality and growth and in the last two years of Covid and the momentum and the value trade which did well, I think it is all about style preference. Over a longer period of time, markets are slaves to earnings growth and as and when the earnings growth starts compounding for a particular company, eventually the returns are made there. So it is more of a style preference which is showing you those numbers but otherwise if you take a five year, 10 year view, then we are doing pretty well.

Let us talk about your sector preferences because I also want to understand the fund manager’s role in an ELSS fund. Do you operate like a normal equity fund manager where you have specific allocations or do you think in the ELSS theme under which this particular category comes, you are bound to certain exposures only?

The good part of this product is it gives enough leeway to the fund manager to participate for long term stories. That is where the difference really matters. The fund manager is looking for wealth creation, generally that is how we do that. It is more about wealth creation from any company than just looking at returns on an yearly basis. So the compounding plays a very important role.

Based on our philosophy we have a universe of stocks based on those stocks we have invested into around 35 plus companies where we take a good size bet looking into the long-term nature of the product as well as the philosophy which runs into buying into more consistent and compounding names.

India as a domestic consumption driven economy, a GDP multiplier, really bodes very well for wealth creation and that is how we see the sectoral breakup. Financials are an evergreen story for India. We will see auto, auto ancillaries, consumption basket and also the retail basket. So that is how we have positioned our product, compounding is what one should look at from the product and that is how we have invested into some of the large sectors where we feel there are companies which are here to stay for 5, 10, 15, 20-year period.

Three years lock in is a compulsory thing in an ELSS scheme, now what if the fund is performing negative and three years lock in over? Do you have the leverage to stay invested for a longer period of time in this particular fund? Should one redeem? What should be an investor strategy?

Past track record would give us the glimpse of what we have done year after year. Generally business cycles and styles go through a period of ups and downs and my advice would be if you are happy with the portfolio, if you are looking at long term, then exit at a time when there is a turnaround in the style and you might miss out the positive side of the story as and when the style comes back.

A lot of people say that if the fund size is huge, it gives limited flexibility to the fund manager to explore and make changes in the fund strategy. The fund size that you have is almost more than Rs 31,000 crore. Has this changed the strategy of the fund? How flexible is it?

I think given the style that we have as a multicap strategy, we do not have any major issue on the flexibility side. It is a good challenge to be in. We have to come out of this challenge. I have been asked this question when the fund size was around Rs 5,000 crore, Rs 15,000 crores, Rs 25,000 crore and we have been able to invest with a longer term view all across.

Once the style comes back, we will see a rebound in the performance as well and the flexibility is there. If we do not like any story, we really come out of it very quickly and that is the research and the fundamental approach. If we go wrong in any strategy, we have to come out of that stock very quickly. So flexibility is not an issue, it is a multicap strategy. 65% of the portfolio is largecap and the rest is midcap and smallcap.

Even the quality of the portfolio has not seen any major impact cost even in times of selling out any story. The quality of the stocks really helps us to even exit any story if required.

How has been the portfolio turnover and have you managed to keep it low?

I think it is more about a patience game. One has to go through the business cycle of the company where you are invested for so long. You are right in the corporate governance aspect of the company. So long you are happy with the way the companies has been navigating different business cycles, there is no point in the portfolio just for the sake of doing churning. If you really see the portfolio turnover taking out the dividend aspect of the portfolio, where we have to sell the stock to book dividends which we pay to the investor. The portfolio churns are very low.

Should you be investing through an SIP for a period of three years in an ELSS or lumpsum is a better way to do that?

