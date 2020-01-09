Jimmy Fletcher Meders Execution Media Advisory: Georgia Execution by Lethal Injection, January 16th

FORSYTH, GA (STL.News) Condemned murderer Jimmy Fletcher Meders is scheduled for execution by lethal injection at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 16 at Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison in Jackson. Meders was sentenced to death in 1989 for the murder of Don Anderson.

Media witnesses for the execution are Kate Brumback, Associated Press – Atlanta Bureau, Christian Boone, The Atlanta Journal Constitution, DeAnn Komanecky, Savannah Morning News, Iban de Miguel, Univision Communications, and Robert Harrison Preston Jr, Broadcast South.

Meders requested a last meal of ten chicken strips, two bacon cheeseburgers, french fries, soda, and a pint of vanilla ice cream.

There have been 74 men and one woman executed in Georgia since the U.S. Supreme Court reinstated the death penalty in 1976. If executed, Meders will be the 53rd inmate put to death by lethal injection. There are presently 43 men and one woman under death sentence in Georgia.

The Georgia Diagnostic & Classification Prison is located 45 minutes south of Atlanta off Interstate 75. From Atlanta, take exit 201 (Ga. Hwy. 36), turn left over the bridge and go approximately ¼ mile. The entrance to the prison is on the left. Media covering the execution will be allowed into the prison’s media staging area beginning at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE