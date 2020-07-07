Jimmie Sue Cheek & Darrell Cheek died in Fatal Traffic Collision

Visalia, CA (STL.News) On 07/06/20 at 1908 hours, patrol officers were dispatched to an injury traffic collision at Mineral King Ave. and Crumal St. Upon arrival it was determined a Dodge Pickup and a Nissan Rogue were involved in a major traffic collision. The preliminary investigation revealed the Dodge pickup was westbound the 198 Freeway and veered off the freeway onto Mineral King Ave. The Dodge pickup continued westbound on Mineral King Ave. in the eastbound lane and eventually collided head on into the Nissan Rogue which was traveling eastbound. The driver of the Dodge pickup was transported to the hospital with major injuries. The driver and the passenger of the Nissan Rogue were pronounced deceased at the scene. The deceased have been identified as 72 year old Jimmie Sue Cheek and 77 year

old Darrell Cheek. The driver of the Dodge is identified as 30 year old Devin Terry. At this time the cause of the collision is still under investigation.

