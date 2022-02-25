Jimmie Dean Moore Sentenced for Sexual Abuse of a Child

United States Attorney Announces a Turtle Mountain, ND, Man, Jimmie Dean Moore Sentenced to Federal Prison for Sexual Abuse of a Child

FARGO (STL.News) Interim United States Attorney Nicholas W. Chase announced that U.S. District Court Chief Judge Peter D. Welte sentenced Jimmie Dean Moore, age 58, Turtle Mountain Indian Reservation, ND, to 293 months in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to the offense of Abusive Sexual Contact of a Minor. Chief Judge Welte also sentenced Moore to lifetime supervised release.

Investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation revealed that in September 2020, Moore inappropriately touched a 10-year-old female while she was sleeping on a couch at a family member’s residence. The minor female reported that she woke up when she felt Moore touch her legs and inner thighs, and felt her pants and underwear being pulled down exposing her genitalia. The minor female reported her legs had been propped up and she believed Moore was taking photos of her genital region. Moore was interviewed and admitted to attempting to photograph the minor female’s vagina with the intent to masturbate to the photographs.

Moore began residing on the Turtle Mountain Indian Reservation shortly after being released from prison in 2005. Moore had previously been convicted of Sexual Abuse in the 19th Judicial Circuit Court, Wetumpka, AL, where he was sentenced to 10 years’ incarceration for conduct including the sexual abuse of minor children. At the time in which Moore committed the 2020 offense, he was a convicted sexual offender.

“The bravery and resiliency of this minor victim is remarkable and should serve as empowerment to other victims and because of the courageous decision by this child to come forward and share her story, the defendant will no longer be able to sexually molest and exploit another child,” said Interim U.S. Attorney Nick Chase.

“One of the FBI’s highest priorities is the protection of our children, today’s sentence ensured that a repeat sexual offender will not be in any position to harm any child again,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Michael Paul. “I want to thank the agents, analysts, victims specialists and members of the prosecution team who worked collaboratively with our partners in Indian Country to help build this case to help bring the victim the justice she so richly deserves.”

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigations, and was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s office, with Assistant United States Attorney Dawn M. Deitz assigned to the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today