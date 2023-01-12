Jewish students ‘faced hostile culture’ in National Union of Students



The NUS has failed to sufficiently challenge antisemitism in some instances, according to the report by lawyer Rebecca Tuck KC.The union, which commissioned the investigation, acknowledged its findings were “shocking”.It is apparent from this report… that the culture within NUS and at NUS events has been perceived by many Jewish students, for good reason, as hostileThe report said there was a “poor relationship” between the NUS and some Jewish students stemming from views about the Israel-Palestinian conflict.Read MoreIt cited numerous instances in which Jews suffered antisemitism because of assumptions that they were Zionists.“This has resulted in antisemitism as well as hostility towards Jews which has not been challenged sufficiently robustly or proactively by NUS,” the report said.Ms Tuck set out 11 recommendations, including the introduction of regular antisemitism training for NUS staff and officers, and production of educational materials on antisemitism and the Israel-Palestinian conflict.“It is apparent from this report – and indeed from other reports over the last 17 years – that the culture within NUS and at NUS events has been perceived by many Jewish students, for good reason, as hostile,” she concludes.