Jermaine Mizell Sentenced for Conspiring to Distribute Meth

Pike Road Man, Jermaine Mizell Jones Sentenced for Conspiring to Distribute Methamphetamine

Montgomery, AL (STL.News) On March 1, 2022, Jermaine Mizell Jones, a 38-year-old man from Pike Road, Alabama, was sentenced to 188 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, announced U.S. Attorney Sandra J. Stewart. In addition to his prison sentence, Jones was ordered to serve five years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

According to court records, in November of 2018, agents with the Central Alabama Drug Task Force initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle driving in Elmore County. When agents approached, they requested that both the driver and passenger step outside of the vehicle. Once out of the car, agents could see a suspicious bulge in the passenger’s clothing, which turned out to be approximately 83 grams of crystal methamphetamine. The passenger stated that the drugs belonged to the driver, who agents identified as Jermaine Mizell Jones. Both Jones and the passenger were arrested. Jones told law enforcement that he was staying at a hotel in Montgomery and consented to a search of his room. Agents went to the hotel and found a vehicle parked outside Jones’ room that corresponded to a key found in his pocket at the time of arrest. Inside the vehicle, they found another 362 grams of crystal meth. Jones eventually admitted that both the meth found on the passenger and in the vehicle belonged to him.

At the time of the November 2018 arrest, Jones was serving a term of supervised release from a 2016 conviction for federal drug and gun violations. Jones had received and served a 26-month sentence for those previous charges.

Jones was indicted by a federal grand jury for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance on July 14, 2021. He pleaded guilty to that charge on September 20, 2021.

The Central Alabama Drug Task Force, the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office, the United States Postal Inspection Service, and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) investigated this case. Assistant United States Attorney Brandon Bates prosecuted the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today