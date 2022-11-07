Jeremy Hunt’s Budget won’t ‘completely protect’ every Brit from spiralling inflation

JEREMY Hunt warned his Budget will not “completely protect people” from inflation hell.

The Chancellor said his “priority” will be shielding the poorest families from crippling prices.

1

He braced Brits as the second half of the £650 cost of living payments are paid out to more than eight million today.

And he said his aim for the November 17 Budget “will be to protect the poorest in society as we take the tough decisions necessary to fix our public finances”.

Meanwhile, Mr Hunt is looking at freezing the threshold for paying a levy on inherited estates at £325,000 rather than raise it with inflation.

It means more will pay the 40 per cent tax, bringing in more cash.

