© Reuters. British Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt arrives for a Cabinet meeting on Downing Street, as a new prime minister is expected to be announced, in London, Britain, October 25, 2022. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls



LONDON (Reuters) -New British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has confirmed that he wants Jeremy Hunt to remain in his post as finance minister, Sky News reported on Tuesday.

Sunak’s office did not immediately respond to a request to confirm the report.